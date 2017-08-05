Acadiana Mall pre-back-to-school fun

WHERE: Alexandria Mall – Near Center Court and Main Entrance

WHEN: Saturday, August 5 from 11am-3pm

RED, WHITE & YOU

Guests can meet UL Cheerleaders, grab 2017/2018 UL calendars courtesy of Town Planner and dance to the music of a live DJ. Lafayette Coca-Cola will be on-site providing complimentary beverages, while supplies last. Guests can enter for a chance to win a Coca-Cola tent and chairs.

MACARONI KID’S BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH

Macaroni Kid is hosting the 1st Annual Back-to-School Bash at Acadiana Mall. There will be vendor booths, crafts, princesses and superheroes, face painting and raffles. Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will offer car seat safety checks near the mall’s Main Entrance (Talbots, J.Jill).

Vendors participating in the Back-to-School Bash include:

Sky Zone Lafayette, River Dance Centre, Babineaux Family Dentistry, For My Child Learning Center, Hub City Ford, Kart Ranch, CYT, Big Boy Toys & Hobbies, SoLa Gymnastics, The Frosted Apron, Willow Charter Academy, Play and Learn With Me, Discover Therapy, The Public Library, The Family Tree, YMCA, Children’s Museum, Nutty Scientist of Acadiana, Skate Zone, Royal Day Spa, Young Living Distributor and Gladiators Academy. Each vendor is providing a craft/activity/or take away for the families.

Other local businesses that will be on-site independent of the Back-to-School Bash include Integrated Health and JCFA. A representative with the Miss Louisiana Elementary, Jr. High and High School will be on hand to accept entries for upcoming pageants.