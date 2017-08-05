Bunkie WWII vet surprised with Quilt of Valor

A Bunkie WWII veteran thought he was attending a family members birthday party on Saturday, but little did he know the occasion was all about him.

93-year-old Robert Rivers, also known by his grand kids as “Grump”, was honored with a Quilt of Valor, according to an article posted by KALB TV.

Rivers served in WWII for four years from 1942 to 1946 in the South Pacific.

The quilt was presented by volunteers from the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which started in 2003.

Its mission is to show appreciation to all military members and veterans for their service.

Robert’s daughter-in-law Lisa Rivers found out about the foundation and submitted his name.

“He doesn’t ever seek honor for himself or attention,” Rivers said. “So, it blesses me beyond measure to get to honor him today. Particularly because he is cold all of the time, even in the summertime. So, I was like quilt, yes!”

Rivers’ family came from all over the U.S. to honor him.

His wife of 61 years was also by his side for the sweet surprise.

“Every single veteran we’ve encountered has an individual point of view about what serving our country meant to them, what was involved, what they sacrificed, what they left behind,” said Glenmora Bobbins and Quilts of Valor volunteer Sharon Miller. “Everybody has a story and we love those stories.”

The quilts are handmade which takes volunteers anywhere from five to six months to make.

For more information on how to submit a friend or family members name visit https://www.qovf.org/.