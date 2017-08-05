FBI, Kenner PD, St. John Baptist Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding wanted fugitive and alleged bank robber

The FBI New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force (NOVCTF), Kenner Police and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dillon Arnez Davis.

Authorities say Davis is wanted in connection with the August 2, 2017 robbery of the Chase Bank located at 3540 Williams Blvd in Kenner, La.

On August 4, 2017, they say Davis fled on foot from an apartment on Colony Drive in Laplace, La. after it is believed that he learned of the warrant against him.

Davis has friends and family in the Laplace and Destrehan areas and likely remains in those areas, authorities noted.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Davis has a tattoo on his chest which reads “Only the strong survive”, “blessed” on his left arm, and “loyalty” on the right arm, as well as “Chandra” on his back.

The Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association (MOBSA) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of this bank robber.

The public can visit bankrobbers.fbi.gov for further information on suspects wanted for bank robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI New Orleans Division at 504-816-3000, the Kenner Police Department, or the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office with any information on Davis’ whereabouts.