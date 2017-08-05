Man transported to Lafayette hospital following shooting in Vinton; suspect sought

(UPDATE) Detectives say William S. Lastrapes surrendered to authorities Saturday morning in connection to a shooting Friday in the town of Vinton.

ORIGINAL: The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting Friday in Vinton.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a victim who had been shot in the leg with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries; however, the victim was transported to a hospital in Lafayette.

36 year old William S. Lastrapes is a suspect in the shooting and detectives say they have been searching for Lastrapes for the last several hours.

An arrest warrant has been issued and signed by Judge David Ritchie in the amount of $750,000.

Lastrapes is being charged with attempted 2nd degree murder; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If anyone see Lastrapes or knows his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

Detectives say he was last seen on foot close to his house on Stevenson Street.

He is considered armed and dangerous so detectives ask that you do not approach him.