Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Baldwin man

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two vehicle injury crash on LA 182 at the intersection with Katy Bridge Road, east of Baldwin at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 29 year old Erin Demarco of Franklin.

An initial investigation by police has revealed that 62 year old Harold Melancon Sr. of Baldwin stopped his GMC pickup at the stop sign on Katy Bridge Road, preparing to turn left onto LA 182.

Police say 29 year old Erin Demarco of Franklin was operating a motorcycle westbound on LA 182, approaching Katy Bridge Road when Melancon began to make the left turn, but did so directly into the path of Demarco and his motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the front driver’s side quarter panel, ejecting Demarco from his motorcycle.

Demarco was transported to Franklin Foundation for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash. Police say Demarco did not have a motorcycle endorsement and he was not wearing a DOT approved helmet. Melancon, meanwhile, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Troopers suspected impairment on the part of Melancon and he was given a chemical breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol concentration above .08g%. Impairment is not suspected on the part of Demarco; however, standard toxicology analysis is pending. Melancon was charged with Vehicular Homicide and for a stop sign violation.