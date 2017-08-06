Another ‘Pinky’ sighting in Cameron Parish Saturday

Published: Updated:
(KPLC)

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) – On Saturday there was another sighting of “Pinky,” the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish.

And maybe there’s more than one “Pinky” swimming around Cameron.

Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins, along with some non-albino dolphins, playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.

Boudreaux sent KPLC a photo of one of the dolphins; she said the other pink dolphin had vanished before she could get her camera.

(KPLC)

 

