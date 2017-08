LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A deadly shooting involving a 14 year old boy is under investigation in Lafayette Sunday night.

According to a release from the Lafayette Police Department, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Champagne Street around 9 p.m. Sunday and discovered the body of a young male victim lying in front of a residence on the street.

Police say he had been shot and was pronounced dead on their arrival.

No other information is being released at this time.