Escaped inmate at Pine Prairie prison recaptured after one hour on the run

PINE PRAIRIE, La. — A Pine Prairie prison escapee who had been on the run for one hour has been recaptured.

Several callers to our newsroom said that police were going door and door in the area near the prison and checking the inside of vehicles looking for the suspect.

Authorities with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed with KLFY that the unidentified inmate escaped by climbing over a barbed-wire fence just after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and then ran into a wooded area behind the prison.

After an intensive search effort, the sheriff’s office has now confirmed, that he inmate was found hiding in the woods.

Other details of what led authorities to the inmate and his re-arrest were not immediately released.