Man-hunt on for two Lafayette men on charges of aggravated kidnapping

UPDATE: — Lafayette Police have now confirmed that they are investigating a report of an abduction that occurred at approximately 2:30pm Sunday.

According to Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff, a female was forcefully removed from her residence.

She was found safe near the Baton Rouge area, Ratcliff announced in a press release.

No arrests have been made and the circumstances surrounding this report are currently under investigation, according to Ratcliff.

WAFB 9 News has confirmed that the female has been transported to a local hospital.

This is still a developing story that we are following and will have further details when they are released.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs has confirmed that they are currently searching for two men on charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Sheriff Mike Cazes says the two men are wanted out of Lafayette for aggravated kidnapping.

KLFY has confirmed that an unidentified female was kidnapped in the Lafayette area Sunday afternoon.

Other details surrounding this kidnapping have not been released.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department has urged anyone in the area of La. Hwy. 415 and La. Hwy. 1 to call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department at 225-343-9234.