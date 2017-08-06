Police responding to gunfire discharge, arrest 3 occupants at New Iberia home on weapons, drug charges

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Detectives have confirmed the arrest of 3 occupants at a home on Kevin Drive.

Captain Wendell Raborn said the arrest stem from a report of illegal discharge of weapons in the 3100 block of Kevin Dr Friday afternoon.

According to Raborn, deputies were able to locate the home were the shots were fired and when entering the home they observed possible illegal narcotics activity.

Agents with the Special Investigation Unit were call to the scene to investigate and during a search warrant recovered 1.8 pounds of marijuana, 49 Xanax tablets, $2890 in cash along with a semi-automatic rifle, two Glock handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

One of the handguns had been reported as stolen, Raborn said.

24 year old Milton Alexander was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Narcotics, Monies Derived from Illegal Narcotics Sales, Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substances, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting Arrest.

19 year old Mekhi Gregoire was charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

21 year old Jerone Archangel was charged with Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substances.

All three were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.