15 year-old juvenile charged in connection to shooting death

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Lafayette Police have made an arrest in Sunday night’s shooting death of a 14-year-old.

Authorities said that the 14-year-old male victim was found in front of a home in the 100 block of Champagne Street.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff said the suspect and victim were acquaintances and the juvenile has been charged with Second Degree Murder. “We were able through the investigation to determine that another juvenile, a 15-year-old who was an acquaintance of the victim, was actually responsible for the death,” Ratcliff explained.

Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux says not enough is being done to fight gun violence and as long as that continues tragedies like Sunday’s fatal shooting will continue.

“I’m not talking about policing. I’m talking policies. I’m talking about regulations. I’m talking about processes that will change the culture of how we deal with guns,” added Boudreaux.

Boudreaux says there need to be tougher gun buying regulations. The councilman calls the death of a 14-year-old a different kind of day and a different kind of tragic loss. “I don’t know the circumstances of need child’s death, but what we do know is that a 14 year old boy is dead and that don’t make sense,” said Boudreaux.

In the meantime, police say they are working with the victim’s families.

“It’s tragic that’s for sure and not to take away from his family’s grief. We’re focusing right now on being there for them and giving them whatever closure we can for both of the families at this time,” Ratcliff said