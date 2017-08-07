Back-to-school nears in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish students head back to school Wednesday and with an eventful year ahead, the parish has increased the number of programs offered to students, as well as, technology in the classrooms.

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says the increase of career and technical programs in Washington and Eunice is evident with more than two-hundred students enrolled.

These programs include welding, petroleum technology, automotive, child nutrition, pro start, and the c-n-a program.

Opelousas high school offers eight advanced placement courses and thirteen dual enrollment programs.

Last year the school gave out a total of about four-hundred college credit hours.