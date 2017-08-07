Body found on Gauthier Road last week identified

By Published: Updated:
Police officers investigate the body of a discovery found along Gauthier Road in Lafayette, La. on the morning of August 3, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dalfred Jones/KLFY)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities have released the identity of the man whose body was found last week on Gauthier Road.

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as Byron Whittaker, 32.

The coroner’s office has listed Whittaker’s death as suspicious.

The official cause of death is pending investigation by the Lafayette Police Department, as well as, toxicology and neuropathology reports.

Whittaker’s body was found around 8 a.m. on August 3, 2017, in the 300 block of Gauthier Road.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s