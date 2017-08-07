Controversial review system resuming for Louisiana teachers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s public schools are restarting an evaluation system that will tie nearly one-third of teachers’ annual job reviews to students’ standardized test scores in the upcoming school year.

The soon-to-be-revived evaluation system — which impacts about 15,000 of 50,000 teachers — had been on hold for four years. It has been sidelined since the 2012-13 school year, during Louisiana’s move to tougher academic standards.

The Advocate reports the test score component remains controversial. The review method was enacted under former Gov. Bobby Jindal and has been used only once.

The review tied to test scores applies to math, English, science and social studies teachers.

Others, like art and music teachers, are subject to job reviews split between classroom observations and academic goals agreed to in advance by teachers and principals.