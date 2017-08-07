How to make sure your child has the proper shots for back to school

With the first day of school right around the corner, there is a lot on the “to do list”, but one thing parents cannot forget is immunizations. The Louisiana Department of Health wants to remind parents that making sure your child has the necessary vaccinations is not only important, it’s the law.

“There are three groups who are required to have shots. There are immunizations that are required when a child first enters school. So Pre-K, Head Start, kindergarten, again at sixth grade, so about 11 to 12-year-olds and then when they enter college”, Dr. Tina Stefanski explained

Vaccines have proven safe and effective in preventing illness and death from many infectious diseases.

“Really young children it’s primary boosters that they’re getting. A booster of the vaccinations that they got when they were a baby, protecting them against things like pertussis which is whooping cough, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, pneumonia. 11 to 12-year-olds, it’s really a newer group that’s new in the last several years, and they’re protected against real important things like whooping cough but also meningitis. And then at college, we’re trying to catch those kids that might not have been vaccinated for meningitis. So that’s one of the big vaccines that are looked at in college and again TDAP and MMR,” Stefanski said

You may have heard of the HPV vaccine. While it is not required by law, parents of 11 and 12-year-olds may want to discuss it with their doctor to see if it’s right for them.

If you’re not sure which shots your child has had or still needs, the Louisiana Department of Health keeps extensive records and can provide that information for you.

If you are uninsured or cannot afford immunizations, you can visit your parish health unit.

To find a parish health unit near you visit www.dhh.louisiana.gov.