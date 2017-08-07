Lafayette Parish School Board holding another meeting Tuesday over bus routes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The school year begins this week for most students in Lafayette Parish, that’s why on Monday the Lafayette Parish School Board held a second meeting for parents who still do not have an assigned bus stop for their children.

The lines for the meeting on Monday were out the door, parents waiting for hours just to find out where their students will be dropped off come school time.

“We did not want students on a bus for more than 35 minutes, and that’s what we’ve really been successful at achieving. So it’s a big change for a lot of parents, but schools of choice parents understand that when they sign up, in all of our reading materials, and in our brochures and on our website, clearly states, transportation is provided through satellite stops,” said Azadeh Yazdi with the Lafayette Parish School System.

A lot of families at the meeting Monday, were concerned with the location of the bus stops.

“We live close to the school yet we have to go to a Family Dollar and it’s like 22 minutes away from where we live, just to pick us up so it’s ridiculous,” said a student, Brandon Sanchez.

Damon Evans, Director of Transportation for the Lafayette Parish School Board, says that they will make changes to the bus route system if need be, during the school year.

“We need to start school, then we’re going to evaluate anything we need to have done. If we can help people along the way and expand the spam out, we will do it, and will look at opportunities. We’re so close to the start of school, that we may not be able to get that done before the start of school happens. But we have a listening ear and we’re taking everybody’s advice into consideration,” said Evans.

The Lafayette Parish School System will be open again on Tuesday, August 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for any parents who still do not have an assigned bus stop for their children.

Officials with the School Board encourage parents to continue to check e-Link for the most updated information, and any changes or updates made by the Transportation Department will take up to 48 hours to load into e-Link.