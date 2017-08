LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a Family Dollar robbery.

Authorities say that the suspect, who was armed with a weapon, demanded money then left in a gray or silver sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232-9211 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS (8477).