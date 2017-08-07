Lafayette Police issue warrant for suspect in abduction

(The Daily Advertiser) – Police have issued a warrant for a man believed to have been involved in a kidnapping incident Sunday.

Lawrence Michael Handley, 49, of Lafayette, is wanted for second-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree kidnapping and violation of a protective order.

According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, the incident appears to have stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute between Handley and the victim.

In the incident, the victim was forcefully removed from a residence. She has since been located safe in the Baton Rouge area.

Anyone with information on Handley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).