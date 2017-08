OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A Mamou man was arrested and charged after he told officers he would blow up an Opelousas hospital.

A spokesperson with the Opelousas Police Department says that when officers at the hospital, they spoke to Jamie Fisher in relation to a complaint where Fisher was bitten by a dog.

The spokesperson said that Fisher became angry with officers then threatened to blow up the hospital with a bomb.

Fisher was charged with Terrorizing.