Man arrested, accused in shooting in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested in connection with an August 3 shooting incident.

Harlis Stewart was arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempted 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the shooting at the intersection of Union and Cherry Streets in Opelousas.

A spokesperson with the Opelousas Police Department says that when officers arrived at the August 3 shooting, they found a vehicle and victims.

One of the victims was injured and transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to the spokesperson.