LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with last night’s shooting that left a 14-year-old dead in Lafayette.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said the suspect and victim were acquaintances.

The juvenile suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.

The 14-year-old victim was found dead on a sidewalk around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Champagne Street.