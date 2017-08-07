Police identify body of Virginia man found on Gauthier Road last week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities have released the identity of the man whose body was found last week on Gauthier Road.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff, of the Lafayette Police Department, identified the man as Byron Whittaker, 32, of Roanoke, Virginia.

The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office office has listed Whittaker’s death as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office said the official cause of death is pending investigation by the Lafayette Police Department, as well as, toxicology and neuropathology reports.

Whittaker’s body was found around 8 a.m. on August 3, 2017, in the 300 block of Gauthier Road.