Sheriff: Son accidentally shoots father in the chest

HARVEY, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man accidentally shot his father while showing him a gun.

News outlets report the 23-year-old man shot his 51-year-old father Friday afternoon.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Glen Boyd says the father suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest area. Further details regarding his condition have not been released.

The wounded man was visiting his son, who works for a security company, at his home in Harvey. Authorities say a 9 mm pistol accidentally fired when the son attempted to clear the weapon before showing it to his father.

No charges have been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.