Sheriffs recover two bodies in Intracoastal Canal; possible connection to Sunday Lafayette kidnapping

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs have recovered two bodies from the Intracoastal Canal.

According to officials, kids on a wave board on the Intracoastal saw what they believed to be a body in the water and notified Sheriffs around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

A black, male body was recovered at around 3:30 p.m., and at around 7:30 p.m., sheriffs went back out to the Canal and recovered a second black, male body.

Both bodies were transported to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Authorities said that the two bodies may possibly be suspects connected to a Sunday kidnapping in Lafayette, but are waiting for the identification of the bodies before confirming that possibility.

Authorities added that the clothing description of the bodies recovered Monday matched those of the suspects being sought.

The case will be turned over to the Lafayette Police Department for further investigation.

Earlier today, a warrant for a third man involved in the kidnapping, 49-year-old Lawrence Michael Handley was issued by the Lafayette Police Department.