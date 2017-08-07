Stop the violence gathering in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Faith based leaders in Breaux Bridge organized a gathering to stop the violence in their community.

Residents in District C of Breaux Bridge braved the rain for nearly an hour and stood in the gap as they prayed for the youth and those inciting violence in their community.

“We’ve got to fix this! We’ve got to find a way to do this thing differently! We’ve got to find a way to begin a loving one another encouraging each other and saying we can make it” said Pastor Lawrence Levy, whose street revivals aim at injecting hope into troubled communities.

Breaux Bridge resident and minister, Marie Dorsey said, “We are here to help restore and bring the people back, give them insight, lead them back to God. Jesus is the solution to all of our pollution.”

Some say a recent string of shootings has plagued the city.

“It’s something that you think about but you don’t realize that it’s really happening in your own neighborhood”, said Breaux Bridge resident Joseph Alexander.

One government official says it’s going to take the entire community coming together to bring crime to an end.

“It takes a whole village to raise a kid this day and age so, I think if the parents and the churches and of the government leaders come together, I truly believe that would be the solution to the problem,” said Parish Councilman Albert Menard of District 7.

Organizers of the event so they hope to hold the gathering at least once a month in the future.