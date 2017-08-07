WBR recover body in canal

Officials say they have recovered a body, reportedly in the Intracoastal Canal.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes says they’re “putting a boat in the water right now.”

According to officials, kids on a wave board on the Intracoastal saw what they believed to be a body in the water and notified WBRSO.

Sheriffs were dispatched immediately to the western end of Turner Industries’ yard.

A male body was recovered at around 3:30 p.m. The deceased has not been identified.

The cause of death has not been released, but the body has been transported to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Cazes says it’s possible that it may be one of the suspects they were searching for Sunday in relation to an aggravated kidnapping out of Lafayette.

This story is developing. We will update it with any new information.

http://klfy.com/2017/08/07/lafayette-police-issue-warrant-for-suspect-in-abduction/