ACADIA PARISH La. (KLFY) – When Acadia Parish students head back to school, they will be welcomed by school leaders with orientations, workshops, and meet and greets.

Schools like Martin Petitjean Elementary are helping students develop leadership and critical thinking skills as early as first grade.

The school is a recognized Leader in Me” lighthouse school.

Educators say their goal is to keep students active and engaged so they can reach their full potential.