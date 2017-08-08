Acadiana retailers already gearing up for Christmas

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It’s may only be August, but some Acadiana retailers are already gearing up for Christmas.

Julie Derouen, an Assistant Manger at Paul Michael Company, says that August is a time when some people start to decorate their homes for Christmas.

“In Louisiana it’s always hot, even on Christmas day. Sometimes you wear your shorts, so you have to put yourself in that mode to be ready for Christmas,” she said.

According to the National Retail Federation, in 2015, Americans spent over $626 billion during the winter holidays. That’s why some people are getting their shopping done early to avoid that holiday rush.

“I am an early bird. I like to get everything done, so when the craziness is going on with the holiday’s, I’m relaxing,” said Annie Quebodeaux, a shopper at the store.

But some people say that it’s a little too early to be pulling out Old Saint Nick from your closet.

“I hate to ignore Thanksgiving, so we need to think about that first,” one customer said.

“It’s way too early. It’s too hot to think about Christmas right now,” said another customer.

Deroueun says that it could be too early to start decorating for Christmas for some, but it’s never too early to start planning.