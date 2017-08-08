AT&T hosting hiring event Wednesday to fill positions in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – AT&T is hosting a hiring event Wednesday in Acadiana in an effort to hire for positions in Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, and Crowley, the company said in a news release.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 3807 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

AT&T is looking to hire full and part-time retail sales consultants.

The company says the full-time positions can earn an average of “$48,070 in total compensation in the first year when successfully meeting or exceeding sales goals.”

Part-time positions working 20-30 hours per week can earn an average of “$35,390 per year in total compensation.”

The company also offers a full benefits package including “medical, dental, vision, 401 (k), tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and work/life resources.”

Candidates interested in the retail sales consultants positions are encouraged to complete the application and assessment process at: http://work.att.jobs/lafayetteretail2017

Visit www.att.com/jobs for more information on other job openings.