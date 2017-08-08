Back to school safety tips from the Lafayette Police Department

The Lafayette Police Department is sharing tips intended to enhance the safety of those returning to school this week. Police are reminding motorists to be cautious because students will be walking, riding bicycles and waiting at bus stops.

“It is important as citizens that we adhere to those speed limits put in place to protect students. Each school zone is clearly marked with signs and in most cases flashing lights. Lafayette Police Officers will also be enforcing those school zones marked as “Hands Free,” which prohibits drivers from talking, texting, or using their device for social networking. Drivers who regularly travel to work on roadways that border schools should allow extra travel time for the increase in traffic in the mornings and afternoon. Drivers should also avoid being distracted within the vehicle due to student pedestrian traffic.” Lafayette Police Spokesperson Bridgette Dugas

Below are recommendations for students and parents:

Wait for the bus to come to a complete stop before approaching it from the curb.

Always check for traffic before crossing an intersection and utilize crossing guards where available.

Do not speak with strangers while walking to and from school. Always immediately report this suspicious activity to school officials or a trusted adult.

If riding a bike to school wear an approved helmet and check to make sure your child knows the “rules of the road.”

If your child walks to school check the route for safety. Walk the route with the child in advance to point out dangers such as traffic and crossings.

Upon arriving at home in the afternoon have a check list for the child to follow to assure their safety.

If the child will be home alone, discuss with them in detail on what to do in case of an emergency. There is no set age for a child to be left alone at home. The recommended age of 13 to 14 years is depends on the maturity of the child.