LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Members of the Lafayette community gathered Tuesday night on Champagne Street, the same location where a teen was killed over the weekend.

Lawrence Levi, a local pastor, led the group in prayer and preached about stopping the violence.

Police say the still unidentified victim was found shot to death around nine Sunday night outside a home in the 100-block of Champagne Street.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked on murder charges.