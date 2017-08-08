Jeanerette fires police chief Monday night

KLFY Newsroom Published:

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Jeanerette Police Chief Jeffery Matthews was fired last night by the Jeanerette Board of Alderman in a special meeting, according to a report from The Daily Iberian.

The board appointed Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin as interim police chief. It is unclear when the next permanent police chief will be appointed.

The Daily Iberian reports Matthews’ firing was related to his handling of the firing of two veteran police officers.

Matthews issued a statement on Facebook confirming his firing.

KLFY will have more on this story on News 10 at 5, 6, and 10.

