LCG awarded $25,000 Petco Foundation grant to help offset pet adoption fees

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. The money is to be used to offset adoption fees at the parish animal shelter.

Melinda Falgout of Acadiana Animal Aid says they’ve been behind the no-kill shelter initiative from the start.

“I think it’s very important that our city council passes this ordinance that’s the next step to us getting to no kill,” Falgout explains

The request before the council is to adjust animal control’s budget to reflect the $25,000 received. According to the ordinance, the money will be used to offset adoption fees at the parish shelter.

Falgout hopes it will reduce the adoption fees people pay.

“Our municipal shelter stays full constantly. By adopting them out quicker, they’re able to save more and keep them longer so they don’t have to euthanize so many,” she adds.

Associate Veterinarian and Louisiana representative for the Humane Society Veterinarian Medical Association, Kate Maher says it’s difficult to euthanize a healthy animal especially one that could have been adopted. “It takes a large toll emotionally to do this. In this profess we call it compassion fatigue,” says Maher.

Meanwhile, Falgout says there’s the assumption that reducing adoption fees devalues the pet. She disagrees with that assumption. “People still love their pets. If anything, they spend the money they saved on the adoption fee on that pet,” says Falgout.

Friends of Lafayette Animal Shelter say if pet adoption fees are reduced, they will support it because it’s a primary component of getting the parish to a no-kill status.