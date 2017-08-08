LPSS will discuss bus routes during special workshop Wednesday

(The Daily Advertiser) – The Lafayette Parish School Board will have a special workshop Wednesday evening to discuss bus transportation.

The workshop will be immediately after the regular board meeting. The regular meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

Both the meeting and workshop will be at the central office, 113 Chaplin Drive.

Because it is a workshop, the board will not have any votes or take any action. According to the agenda, the board “will be receiving updated information regarding school bus routes.”

There are no items about transportation on the regular meeting agenda.

The first day of school also is Wednesday.

Over the past week, several parents have expressed concern about this year’s bus routes, particularly for Schools of Choice and gifted students. There have also been complaints about a new software system providing inaccurate or incomplete information about bus routes and stops.

The school system has held day-long sessions Friday, Monday and Tuesday in an attempt to answer questions and resolve issues.