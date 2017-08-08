St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputy gives rousing performance of national anthem

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A St. Martin Parish Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is now a viral star after delivering a rousing national anthem performance Tuesday at a senior citizen seminar at Cypress Bayou Casino.

Deputy Jose Alexander was asked to sing the National Anthem at the event sponsored by District Attorney Bo Duhe.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a video of him singing to its Facebook page.

When introduced to those in attendance, everyone quickly realized the person about to sing was a deputy.

Alexander is a known singer within the department and gets alot of request according to Major Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“He tried out twice for America’s Got Talent, and made it to the finals.” Higgins said.

From everyone here at KLFY, Great job Deputy Alexander!