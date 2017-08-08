Ville Platte residents concerned about security in Housing Authority neighborhoods

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – It was a regular bi-monthly meeting for the Ville Platte Housing Authority; this month security concerns for residents was on the agenda.

It was the last item on the agenda but a number one priority to the family of 46-year-old Kathy Weston who was killed by a stray bullet while walking to the store on April 23rd.

Ville Platte resident and community activist, Arthur Sampson, said the fight that ended with an innocent bystander being shot started on Housing Authority property.

“Where is the security? Because if there would have been security they would have broken up the congregation of those young men and they would have prevented a killing” Sampson said.

The Housing Authority has a contract with the Ville Platte Police Department to patrol “as needed”.

VPHA Executive Director, Grant Soileau said, “When I can get somebody to work a weekend, they’ll work the weekend.”

Soileau continued: “It’s not all the time they can get somebody to work it.”

In the past ten months, VPHA paid the police department $9,000 to patrol public housing neighborhoods.As Housing Authority officials try to beef up security for their residents, a motion was passed to begin upgrading security cameras.

“A better system, a more advanced system so that we can further prevent the same thing from happening,” said board member Grace Sibley.

The option of the Housing Authority starting their own security didn’t last long because of the expected rise in liability and insurance cost.