15-year-old indicted in Sunday’s shooting death of 14-year-old

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A 15-year-old boy accused in Sunday night’s shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Lafayette was indicted by a grand jury today, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Lafayette police originally arrested the 15-year-old on the charge of second-degree murder.

Today, the grand jury indicted the teenager on the charge of manslaughter.

The indictment identified the victim as Jeremiah Demouchet.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on August 6 in the 100 block of Champagne Street.

 

 

 

