Adopt-A-Teacher still looking for donations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to Forbes teachers in the U.S. spend an average of $490 of their own money on back to school supplies. This a large out of pocket expense, which is why our partners at the Advertiser are working on cutting those cost for teachers in Acadiana.

Pens, paper, colors, markers, and pencils are just a few of the items that have been donated to the 513 teachers that have been adopted through the Advertiser’s Adopt-A-Teacher program.

For Zoe Ange, a second-grade teacher at Alice Boucher, the program plays a main role in her preparation for the upcoming year.

“I’ve been adopted for two years, I’ve known about the program and I’ve been adopted both years that I’ve applied,” said Ange.

Some of Ange’s students being school without supplies. This program allows Ange to give her students what they need without the out of pocket expense.

Ange said, “This program is very important because some of the students come in and they don’t have the supplies that they need at the beginning of the year. And it helps us to provide them with the tools that they need throughout the year.”

Anyone can Adopt-A-Teacher by visiting the Advertiser’s website.

“We are very grateful for all the people that have donated in the community to all the teachers around the area and we really appreciate it,” said Ange.

Another 613 teachers have yet to be adopted. For more information about how you can adopt one of those teachers visit the Advertiser’s website.