Facing reality: Disabled and car-less mother speaks out on new LPSS bus routes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Some Lafayette Parish parents are still upset over the new bus routes and new bus stops, including one mother who’s disabled and doesn’t have a car.

She’s not able to take her 6-year-old child to his new bus stop, which is over a mile away from their house.

“Right now I have no way to get him to school. I called a ride this morning to get him to school, but I mean this is just the first day of the school year,” said Kayla Arceneaux, the mother of a student at Evangeline Elementary.

Her son is in the School of Choice in the French Immersion Program. This year, the Lafayette Parish School System changed their bus stop and route, which is now over a mile away from her home.

Last year their bus stop was just around the corner, so her 6-year-old was easily able to walk to and from their house to the bus stop, but that has changed.

“It was raining, so how I was I supposed to walk him from here, all the way over there,” said Arceneaux.

On Wednesday, a friend helped out and took Kayla’s son to school, but her friend works in the afternoon and wasn’t able to pick him up. But now, with no car and just being able to start to walk again, Arceneaux is in a predicament.

“Last year, we had a guy in a van follow these kids all day long, and you want my 6-year-old to walk from Louisiana to Moss street? That’s not going to happen,” she said.

Yolanda Armstead is also upset over the new designated bus stops. She takes care of her two grandchildren who are zoned for another school. Her bus route was also changed from down the street to miles away, and believes that it shouldn’t matter what school they go to for them to get transportation.

“It really doesn’t matter where they would go, whether it’s an a school or a failing school, the transportation is still an issue,” said Armstead.

Parents also are concerned about their child’s safety, worried about their children being alone at the bus stop, early in the morning, as well as late in the afternoon. The Lafayette Parish School Board says that these moves, are all about efficiency, and they will review the new bus routes throughout the first few weeks of the school year.