Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office issue warrant for man in connection to July shooting death

The following is a release from the New Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant for Skyland Lamar Washington for Second Degree Murder. Washington is wanted for the July 30th shooting death of Karon Frank on Field Street in New Iberia. Skyland Washington is a black male, 29-years-old, 5’10”, weighing 140 pounds from New Iberia. Skyland Washington should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information about Washington’s location can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.