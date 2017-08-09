Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office issue warrant for man in connection to July shooting death

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Skyland Washington Photo credit: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

The following is a release from the New Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office

 

 

Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant for Skyland Lamar Washington for Second Degree Murder.  Washington is wanted for the July 30th shooting death of Karon Frank on Field Street in New Iberia. Skyland Washington is a black male, 29-years-old, 5’10”, weighing 140 pounds from New Iberia.  Skyland Washington should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.  Anyone with information about Washington’s location can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s