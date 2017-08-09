NOAA set to release hurricane outlook update

NOAA will issue an outlook update on Wednesday going into the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Experts will discuss what is expected during the remainder of the season during a teleconference call at 10 a.m.

They added the updated outlook is based on recent model predictions, changing atmospheric conditions over the ocean, and more.

The historical peak period of the season is mid-August through October, according to forecasters.

Officials said there have been six named storms over the first nine weeks of this season, which is nearly half the number of storms during an average six-month season and double the number of storms that typically form by early August.

Initially, NOAA predicted an above-normal season with 11 to 17 named storms, of which five to nine could become hurricanes, including two to four major hurricanes.