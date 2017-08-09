Suspect in Daisy Lynn Landry’s disappearance indicted for 2nd-degree murder

Malik Davis (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry was indicted by a grand jury today for her death, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Malik Sheron Davis, 22, who was arrested on May 31, was indicted today on the charge of second-degree murder.

According to the indictment, Davis is accused of killing Daisy Lynn on May 24.

Daisy Lynn was reported missing on May 25.

John Mowell, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, said deputies are still working the case but Landry not yet been found.

Several non-profit and volunteer organizations have led searches for Daisy Lynn throughout Acadiana since she went missing.

Davis remains at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.

