Suspects sought in armed robbery of Crowley pizza restaurant

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of robbing a pizza restaurant at gunpoint.

The armed robbery happened around 10:09 p.m. on July 11, 2017, at the Little Ceasears on Parkerson Avenue in Crowley.

Authorities say surveillance video shows one of the suspects entering the restaurant with a handgun and then leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second suspect remained outside of the restaurant during the robbery. Both suspects fled the scene heading towards the Northgate Apartments.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a blue bandana covering his face.

The second suspect is described as a black male dressed in all black.

Anyone with any information about this armed robbery is asked to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.