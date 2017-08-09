Update: Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting in New Iberia turns himself in

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Skyland Washington Photo credit: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Skyland Lamar Washington, the man wanted in connection to the July 30th shooting death of Karon Frank has surrendered to authorities.  Police say Washington will be booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

ORIGINAL: Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant for Skyland Lamar Washington for Second Degree Murder.

Washington is wanted for the July 30th shooting death of Karon Frank on Field Street in New Iberia. Skyland Washington is a black male, 29-years-old, 5’10”, weighing 140 pounds from New Iberia.

Skyland Washington should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information about Washington’s location can call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.

