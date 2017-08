WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two men found in the Intracoastal Canal on Monday.

Authorities identified the first man found as Sylvester Bracey of Jackson, Mississippi.

The second man found was Arsenio Haynes, also of Jackson, Mississippi.

Both men have extensive criminal histories, according to officials.

Authorities added that there is no additional information available about the case.