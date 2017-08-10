Acadia Parish Sheriff warns of IRS phone scam

The following is a news release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff K.P. Gibson wants everyone to be aware of an aggressive phone scam targeting Acadia Parish Citizens where the caller ID /telephone number has been altered to look like it’s coming from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

These scammers are using intimidation factors by telling victims they owe taxes and must pay promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer or they’ll be arrested.

In some instances, victims may be told they have a refund due to trick them into sharing private information.

According to www.irs.gov there are several variations of the IRS impersonation scam.

Remember the IRS will never:

call to demand immediate payment

threaten to bring in law enforcement

ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone