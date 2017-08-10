Fines for speeding in school zones could reach up to $300

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – School is now back in session which means drivers have to be extra careful in school zones.

Fines can reach up to 300 dollars if you’re caught speeding or using your cell phone while driving through school zones in Lafayette.

“So school’s just started up, so now we are in the speed limits in the school zones,” said Corporal Bridgette Dugas with the Lafayette Police Department.

The fines for those in violation of that speed limit in the school zones, depends on how fast the person is going through the designated school zones.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, fines for speeding in school zones can range from $25 all the way up to a whopping $300. Using your cell phone in those zones, could warrant a fine as well.

“So anyone that is seen driving through the school zone has to adhere to the hands free zone policy, which is also inside the school zones. Means that you cannot talk, text, or utilize any telecommunication device, while you’re passing through that particular school zone,” said Dugas.

All school zones are marked with appropriate signage of speed limits in the zone. Some signs are marked with flashing lights and more, to make sure that you’re mindful of what’s going on around the vehicle.

“You have to be mindful. So we want no distracted driving, while you’re passing through the school zones, focus on the roadway, focus on the students that are going to be walking, and the bicycle riders,” said Dugas.

The Lafayette Police Department says these school zones are put in place to ensure that students get to school safe and that they have a good and productive school year. They also want drivers to be mindful of any pedestrians and bikers as well, while driving in those school zones.