LPSS addresses transportation issues following Wednesday Workshop

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – On Wednesday, the Lafayette Parish School system held a special board workshop for parents to discuss issues with bus routes and other transportation issues.

Following that workshop, LPSS has made some changes based on feedback.

A spokesperson with LPSS said that as of Friday, the LPSS Transportation Department has added the additional routes approved by Superintendent Donald Aguillard.

Routes for Southside, Comeaux, and David Thibodaux STEM have also been addressed.

The spokesperson added that the superintendent has approved the addition of several after school drops, such as the Boys and Girls Clubs and day care centers.

Parents are asked to check e-Link on a regular basis, visit the School Board office to address additional concerns or technical issues with e-Link, or call 521-RIDE.