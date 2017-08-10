Saints drop preseason opener in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (KLFY) – The New Orleans Saints began their preseason with a 20-14 loss in Cleveland against the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Drew Brees and new Saint acquisition Adrian Peterson did not play in the preseason opener.

The Saints opened up the scoring with a 23-yard field goal from Will Lutz, capping off a 7 play 50-yard drive.

A later fumble from New Orleans quarterback Garrett Grayson led to a 1 yard TD plunge from Cleveland running back Matthew Dayes.

Lutz connected on another field goal before the end of the half to bring the Saints to within 1.

Later in the 3rd, the Saints tried to get into the end zone on 4th and goal with a reverse but was stopped by the Brown’s defense.

New Orleans finally got into the end zone on a connection from QB Ryan Nassib to Tommylee Lewis. Daniel Lasco then went up the gut for the 2 point conversion and a 7 point Saints lead.

The Browns responded on their next drive with a short touchdown plunge from LSU alum Terrance McGee. That was set-up by a 52-yard catch from Richard Mullaney. Unlike the Saints, the Browns failed on their 2 point conversion attempt.

In the 4th quarter, on 4th down, DeShone Kizer completed a 45-yard pass to Jordon Payton for the go-ahead Brown’s touchdown.

The Saints had one final chance, but a Nassib fumble on 4th down was the end for the Saints

New Orleans is winless in their last 10 preseason games. Their last win was in 2014 against the Indianapolis Colts.