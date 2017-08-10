St. Martinville man killed; 2 children injured in ATV crash in Avoyelles Parish

KLFY Newsroom Published:

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A St. Martinville man was killed and 2 young children were injured after a crash involving an ATV and a van in Avoyelles Parish.

State Police say that Jeremy Armand and his two young passengers were traveling Eastbound on Gold Dust Loop in Avoyelles Parish in an ATV.

Officers added that when Armand and his ATV crossed over the center line, he collided head on with a van driven by Hope Parrish of Bunkie.

Armand was thrown from his ATV and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two young children, an 8-year old and a 3-year-old were also ejected from the ATV.

The 8-year old suffered severe injuries and the 3-year-old suffered moderate injuries; both were taken to a regional trauma center for treatment, according to State Police.

Armand and his passengers were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Parrish was not wearing a seatbelt but was uninjured.

